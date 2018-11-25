Teenager charged with GBH following alleged assault on police officer

A man has been charged following an alleged assault on a police officer in Clacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm following reports a police officer was assaulted in Clacton.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yesuah Ogidih, 19, of Mill Street Bilston, West Midlands, has been remanded to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday, November 26.

The charge follows an incident at Clacton Leisure Centre in Vista Road on Saturday, August 18, at around 11.45am where a police officer was allegedly assaulted.

A man was arrested in Wolverhampton at around 5.20pm yesterday, Saturday, November 24, in connection to the incident.