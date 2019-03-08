Shock after suspected Co-op burglars chased down A14 by police

People living in Leiston have expressed their shock after masked men armed with crowbars smashed their way into the Sizewell Road Co-op in an attack that ended in a 30-mile police chase across Suffolk.

Three burglars were still at large last night after raiding the Co-op Solar store at around 2am on Monday.

Police were alerted after an alarm was triggered by the pair when they broke into the shop, holding crowbars.

Detectives believe the suspects got in via a window and stole a large number of items, including cigarettes and razor blades.

Officers chased a dark Ford Mondeo suspected of being involved in the burglary for up to 30 miles - along the A1120 and A140 - before the people inside left the vehicle on the A14 westbound in the Stowupland area.

The suspects, who were being hunted by police on Monday night, were both dressed in black and wearing balaclavas and carried crowbars. No-one was hurt during the incident.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were also called to assist in the search for the suspects, using a drone to survey an area over Needham Market.

The drone, which is shared between the two organisations, was flown from Needham Lakes by a specialist crew from Woodbridge.

People in Leiston have reacted with shock to the news of the burglary.

"That's terrible," said one Leiston resident.

Another said: "Pleased no one was there at the time of the robbery."

"That will have been the alarm I heard going off for ages then," said another resident.

"How sad. Pleased no one was hurt," another added.

A spokesman for the East of England Co-op said: "I can confirm that a burglary took place at our food store on Sizewell Road, Leiston on the morning of Monday, October 14. We would urge anyone with any information to contact Suffolk police or call Crimestoppers anonymously."

Police enquiries into the burglary continued yesterday with officers examining the suspect vehicle for any forensic clues.

- Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident, saw any suspicious activity in the area on Monday morning or has knowledge of the people involved or their whereabouts should contact East CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/62365/19.