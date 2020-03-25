E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH police chief’s message to people of Suffolk amid COVID-19 crisis

PUBLISHED: 17:34 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 25 March 2020

Suffolk Constabulary Chief Constable Steve Jupp Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Suffolk Constabulary Chief Constable Steve Jupp Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

LAUREN DE BOISE

The county’s police chief has issued a video message to the people of Suffolk urging them to ‘work together’ in the fight against coronavirus.

Chief constable Steve Jupp said officers will enforce new powers to disperse gatherings and fine those who do not comply, but he urged people to work with the force during the crisis.

Mr Jupp emphasized protecting the NHS and stressed that officers “will be there to protect” the people of Suffolk and continue to fight crime.

Under the new measures, public gatherings of more than two people who do not live together are prohibited, and shops selling non-essential items have been ordered to close.

Officers will have the powers to issue £30 fines to those who do not comply.

MORE: County police chief urges people to follow lockdown measures

What do the measures mean?

• Police will engage and encourage compliance, and may disperse groups of more than two people who do not live with one another. Those who refuse may face a fine.

• New powers will come into effect on Thursday – in the meantime officers will approach groups and stress the importance of following the new rules.

• Non-essential shops will be closed by Suffolk Trading Standards, and police officers will support them if necessary.

• Play parks and churches will be closed by local authorities.

• Day-to-day policing will continue

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Friendly and outgoing’ father was fatally injured in collision with tractor, inquest hears

Leonard Bates, 67, from Ingham in Suffolk, died after being involved in a collision with a tractor last August Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Death crash trucker’s ‘mindless’ behaviour exposed by dashcam

Police released footage from the dashcam of Caraza’s vehicle immediately prior to the collision and the external camera afterwards Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

WATCH police chief’s message to people of Suffolk amid COVID-19 crisis

Suffolk Constabulary Chief Constable Steve Jupp Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Grower hopes eastern Europeans laid off from other sectors may help to plug UK-wide hole in seasonal farm workforce

Seasonal workers hand weeding carrots at James Foskett Farms at Bromeswell, near Woodbridge Picture: JAMES FOSKETT
Drive 24