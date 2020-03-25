Video

WATCH police chief’s message to people of Suffolk amid COVID-19 crisis

Suffolk Constabulary Chief Constable Steve Jupp Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE LAUREN DE BOISE

The county’s police chief has issued a video message to the people of Suffolk urging them to ‘work together’ in the fight against coronavirus.

Chief constable Steve Jupp said officers will enforce new powers to disperse gatherings and fine those who do not comply, but he urged people to work with the force during the crisis.

Mr Jupp emphasized protecting the NHS and stressed that officers “will be there to protect” the people of Suffolk and continue to fight crime.

Under the new measures, public gatherings of more than two people who do not live together are prohibited, and shops selling non-essential items have been ordered to close.

Officers will have the powers to issue £30 fines to those who do not comply.

What do the measures mean?

• Police will engage and encourage compliance, and may disperse groups of more than two people who do not live with one another. Those who refuse may face a fine.

• New powers will come into effect on Thursday – in the meantime officers will approach groups and stress the importance of following the new rules.

• Non-essential shops will be closed by Suffolk Trading Standards, and police officers will support them if necessary.

• Play parks and churches will be closed by local authorities.

• Day-to-day policing will continue