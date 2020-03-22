E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘This isn’t scare mongering’ - Police chief urges public to listen to coronavirus advice

PUBLISHED: 05:30 23 March 2020

Suffolk Police Chief Constable Steve Jupp Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Suffolk Police Chief Constable Steve Jupp Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

LAUREN DE BOISE

Suffolk’s chief constable has said people in the county must follow government guidelines on staying indoors and social distancing.

Popular outdoor spots and seaside towns across Suffolk were still busy with those eager to enjoy the weekend’s sunny weather, despite advice suggesting people should stay inside for all but essential activities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Suffolk Chief Constable Steve Jupp said people should think carefully about the advice given by the government to avoid further sanctions being put in place.

He said: “With bars and restaurants closing, we saw a lot of people head to the coast or to parks instead.

“That isn’t the message. Social distancing should be used on occasions when people must leave the house.

More: 665 new coronavirus cases in UK

“I know it will be difficult but people must try and stay at home and use social distancing when they have to.

“We do not want to see patients in beds in hospital corridors or temporary mortuaries built in Suffolk. But that is what will happen if the guideline aren’t adhered to.

“It isn’t scare mongering to say this, it’s science and evidence.

You may also want to watch:

“If you look over to Spain and to Italy they have enforced much more draconian measures but we don’t want to do that here because it will draw resources away from our usual blue light activities.

“But, it might get to a point at which the government will have to bring in those sort of draconian measures.

“There are vulnerable people in our community which we need to protect.”

More: Join our coronavirus Facebook page here

Chief constable Jupp hopes that further measures will not need to be enforced so that his officers can continue carrying out their vital day to day work in the police.

If the country is put in total lockdown, manpower may need to be pulled out of some sectors.

The government is hoping to pass a bill on Monday to allow the police to enforce their closure orders of pubs and bars though and even prosecute those who do not comply.

Chief constable Jupp added: “We of course want to work with people across the county to ensure that we can reach agreements before we use the powers given to us.

“I’d like to tank everyone who is working to keep those in the community safe not only blue lights workers, but NHS staff and many others as well.”

Boris Johnson said today Government was ready to impose tougher restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus if people do not follow the guidance on social distancing.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Suffolk building firm owed nearly £500k when it went into liquidation

There are more than 90 creditors on the list Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

18 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stuck at home? Here are 10 free online courses to keep you busy

Time to spare? There are plenty of online courses to keep you occupied

McCarthy:- ‘It might not have been pretty but blast me, look at us now!’

Mick McCarthy on his final night as Ipswich Town manager (left) and the day of his unveiling in November 2012.

Most Read

Suffolk building firm owed nearly £500k when it went into liquidation

There are more than 90 creditors on the list Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

18 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stuck at home? Here are 10 free online courses to keep you busy

Time to spare? There are plenty of online courses to keep you occupied

McCarthy:- ‘It might not have been pretty but blast me, look at us now!’

Mick McCarthy on his final night as Ipswich Town manager (left) and the day of his unveiling in November 2012.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I wouldn’t be surprised if he was the next Ipswich manager’ - Bialkowski backs Chambers to take the Town job

Bartosz Bialkowski (inset) believes Luke Chambers could manage Ipswich Town in the future: Picture: ARCHANT

Your home-schooling questions answered - and remember, we can’t do more than our best

Parents are now considering how to home-school children in the coming months Picture: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos.

Three more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

18 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This isn’t scare mongering’ - Police chief urges public to listen to coronavirus advice

Suffolk Police Chief Constable Steve Jupp Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Number of coronavirus cases in UK rises by 665

The latest coronavirus case figures have been released by the Department of Health and Social Care Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/PA Wire
Drive 24