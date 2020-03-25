E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

One lane of the A14 closed after lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 08:39 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:39 25 March 2020

One lane of the A14 has been closed at Woolpit while Suffolk police deal with the scene of an accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

One lane of the A14 has been closed at Woolpit while Suffolk police deal with the scene of an accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

One lane of the A14 has been closed by police following a crash between a lorry and a car.

Police were called to the scene on the eastbound carriageway near Woolpit around 7.50am today.

A car and a lorry are said to have collided on the inside lane.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers have closed the lane while the car is moved to a nearby lay-by.

No one is said to have suffered any injuries.

Traffic is coping well.

Most Read

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

One lane of the A14 closed after lorry crash

One lane of the A14 has been closed at Woolpit while Suffolk police deal with the scene of an accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Junior doctors from mental health trust to join coronavirus fight

Junior doctors from Norfolk and Suffolk's mental health trust are moving into acute hospitals to help with the coronavirus outbreak Pictures: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHY/DENISE BRADLEY/CHRIS BISHOP

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk MP launches coronavirus scheme in bid to recruit 250,000 NHS volunteers

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a new government scheme aiming to recruit 250,000 NHS volunteers to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town’s Greatest Games: The night Fabian got Portman Road rocking against Becks, Keane, Scholes and more

Wonder Fab! Fabian Wilnis celebrates his goal alongside David Johnson as Town draw 1-1 with Man United in August 2000. Photo: ARCHANT
Drive 24