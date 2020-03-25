One lane of the A14 closed after lorry crash

One lane of the A14 has been closed at Woolpit while Suffolk police deal with the scene of an accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

One lane of the A14 has been closed by police following a crash between a lorry and a car.

Police were called to the scene on the eastbound carriageway near Woolpit around 7.50am today.

A car and a lorry are said to have collided on the inside lane.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers have closed the lane while the car is moved to a nearby lay-by.

No one is said to have suffered any injuries.

Traffic is coping well.