One lane of the A14 closed after lorry crash
PUBLISHED: 08:39 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:39 25 March 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
One lane of the A14 has been closed by police following a crash between a lorry and a car.
Police were called to the scene on the eastbound carriageway near Woolpit around 7.50am today.
A car and a lorry are said to have collided on the inside lane.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers have closed the lane while the car is moved to a nearby lay-by.
No one is said to have suffered any injuries.
Traffic is coping well.
