A120 near Colchester closed following serious collision

A stretch of the A120 near Colchester has been closed following a serious crash on the approach to the A12.

Essex Police are on scene of the crash, between the A133 at Hare Green and the A12 at Colchester, and are managing the scene.

As the westbound A120 to the A133 was already closed due to overnight roadworks, traffic is being directed to remain on the A133 at Frating rather than attempting to rejoin the A120.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "At the double roundabout near the Waitrose supermarket take the second exit from both roundabouts to join the A1232 northbound.

"Continue on this road north to rejoin the A120 near the A12 (J28) interchange.

"Road users should allow additional time for their journey and consider alternative routes, if possible."

For more information about diversions see www.trafficengland.com

