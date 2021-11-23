Police concerned for missing 30-year-old from Bury St Edmunds
Published: 4:21 PM November 23, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk Police
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 30 year-old-man who has been reported missing from his home near Bury St Edmunds.
Daniel Hammond left his home in Beyton at 9:30am yesterday, and was last seen in the village a few hours later.
He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, with light brown hair, blue eyes and a short beard.
Last seen wearing a green T-shirt with 'Nature's Right Hand' printed on the front, and black trousers, Mr Hammond drives a white VW Caddy van, registration DU10LVZ.
It is possible that he caught a train from Stanton to Cambridge.
Anyone with information relating to Mr Hammond's whereabouts is urged to call Suffolk police, quoting CAD 11 of November 23.
