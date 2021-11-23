News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police concerned for missing 30-year-old from Bury St Edmunds

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:21 PM November 23, 2021
Suffolk Police are concerned for the Welfare of Daniel Hammond, aged 30, from Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Police are concerned for the Welfare of Daniel Hammond, aged 30, from Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 30 year-old-man who has been reported missing from his home near Bury St Edmunds. 

Daniel Hammond left his home in Beyton at 9:30am yesterday, and was last seen in the village a few hours later. 

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, with light brown hair, blue eyes and a short beard. 

Last seen wearing a green T-shirt with 'Nature's Right Hand' printed on the front, and black trousers, Mr Hammond drives a white VW Caddy van, registration DU10LVZ. 

It is possible that he caught a train from Stanton to Cambridge. 

Anyone with information relating to Mr Hammond's whereabouts is urged to call Suffolk police, quoting CAD 11 of November 23. 


