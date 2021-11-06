News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Family and police 'concerned' for missing 76-year-old man

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:54 AM November 6, 2021
Michael Carter has gone missing from Colchester

Michael Carter has gone missing from Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

A 76-year-old man has gone missing from the Colchester area. 

Michael Carter was last seen at 1.30pm on Friday, November 5 in the Turner Road area and has not been in touch with anyone since. 

Essex Police are now carrying out enquiries to try and find him. 

Mr Carter has been described as white, around 5ft 9 inches tall with grey receding hair, although he often wears a black cap, he also has a beard. 

He was last seen wearing a black cap and glasses, a brown jacket and all black clothing and trainers. He was carrying a white bag containing books.

Inspector Matt May said: “I would ask anyone who sees Michael to call us straightaway.

"He may still be in the area, but his family and us are concerned for his welfare.”

Anyone with information about Michael’s whereabouts is asked to call 101.

If you're with him now, please call 999.

Colchester News

