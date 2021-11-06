Family and police 'concerned' for missing 76-year-old man
- Credit: Essex Police
A 76-year-old man has gone missing from the Colchester area.
Michael Carter was last seen at 1.30pm on Friday, November 5 in the Turner Road area and has not been in touch with anyone since.
Essex Police are now carrying out enquiries to try and find him.
Mr Carter has been described as white, around 5ft 9 inches tall with grey receding hair, although he often wears a black cap, he also has a beard.
He was last seen wearing a black cap and glasses, a brown jacket and all black clothing and trainers. He was carrying a white bag containing books.
Inspector Matt May said: “I would ask anyone who sees Michael to call us straightaway.
"He may still be in the area, but his family and us are concerned for his welfare.”
Most Read
- 1 Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland
- 2 'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury
- 3 'We've loved every minute': Owners call time on 'dream' furniture business
- 4 Boy, 10, dies in Ipswich after being found 'unresponsive' by mum
- 5 'A bit dismissive of us' - Latics boss Curle 'disappointed' with Cook
- 6 Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper swapped catching balls to criminals
- 7 Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears
- 8 Crash on the A14 just outside Ipswich causes delays
- 9 Football fever grips Sudbury ahead of 'massive' FA Cup clash
- 10 17 of Suffolk's cosiest pubs to visit this autumn and winter
Anyone with information about Michael’s whereabouts is asked to call 101.
If you're with him now, please call 999.