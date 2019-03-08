Have you seen missing Michelle Neill?
PUBLISHED: 17:57 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:57 26 July 2019
Archant
Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing woman from Troston, near Bury St Edmunds.
Michelle Neill, 49, was last seen at her home in the village this morning around 7.20am and was reported missing to officers a short time later.
You may also want to watch:
She is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, with short blonde hair, and was wearing a scoop neck red floral dress with white trainers.
Officers are concerned for her welfare and believe she may be driving a silver BMW 320 convertible car with the registration plate M21LCC.
Anyone who believes they have seen her or a silver BMW 320 convertible, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.