Have you seen missing Michelle Neill?

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing woman from Troston, near Bury St Edmunds.

Michelle Neill, 49, was last seen at her home in the village this morning around 7.20am and was reported missing to officers a short time later.

She is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, with short blonde hair, and was wearing a scoop neck red floral dress with white trainers.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and believe she may be driving a silver BMW 320 convertible car with the registration plate M21LCC.

Anyone who believes they have seen her or a silver BMW 320 convertible, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.