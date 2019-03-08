Motorcyclist dies in crash near Stowmarket

Suffolk police and the ambulance service were sent to the scene of the crash near Borley Green, outside of Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car near Borley Green, just outside Stowmarket.

Police were called to the scene in Haughley New Street, at the Junction of Warren Lane, at around 1.15pm on Friday, August 9.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, officers had been called by the ambulance service to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s and from the mid Suffolk area, was declared dead at the scene.

The road was closed by police while emergency services worked at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about the incident is urged to contact Suffolk Constabulary's Serious Collision Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 213 of August 9.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone with relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage that may assist them in their investigation.

If you can help visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/9-dashboard-camera-report-form