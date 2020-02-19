E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Officer in court after 'out-of-control' police dog bit woman in park

19 February, 2020 - 07:30
The offence is alleged to have happened in Springfield Hall Park, also known as Arun Park, last February Picture: GOOGLE

The offence is alleged to have happened in Springfield Hall Park, also known as Arun Park, last February Picture: GOOGLE

Google

A police officer has appeared in court accused of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.

Paul Sheldrake entered no plea to the charge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Essex officer is alleged to have been in charge of black German shepherd police dog, Cain, when it ran towards a woman walking her Yorkshire terrier in Arun Park, Chelmsford, lunging at her and twice biting her on the right side.

Prosecutor Ashley Petchey, said Cain was a serving police dog at the time of the incident on February 11 last year.

He said the woman was treated at Broomfield Hospital, in Chelmsford, where she received a tetanus shot and was prescribed antibiotics.

Solicitor David Allan made no representations for the officer, who elected for the case to be heard at Ipswich Crown Court.

He was released on unconditional bail until a hearing on March 17.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Officer in court after ‘out-of-control’ police dog bit woman in park

The offence is alleged to have happened in Springfield Hall Park, also known as Arun Park, last February Picture: GOOGLE

Man denies causing shop wall crash by careless driving

A car crashed into the front of PC World in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

New bid to allow night-time prayers at Kurdish Centre in Ipswich

The Mulberry Tree has been converted into a Kurdish Centre. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Life-changing’ domestic violence support scheme receives £500,000

A domestic violence support scheme in Essex will receive more than £500,000 in funding Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY
Drive 24