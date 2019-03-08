E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man arrested following fatal crash in Colchester is released under investigation

PUBLISHED: 07:01 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:01 05 November 2019

Damage caused to the the Spinnaker Public House in Colchester, Essex, after a Nissan Qashqai crashed into the pub Picture: JOE HAMMIE/PA WIRE

A 40-year-old man arrested following a fatal collision in Colchester which claimed the life of a man in his 30s has been released on bail.

Officers from Essex Police were called to reports that a car, a Nissan Qashqai, had crashed into The Spinnaker Pub in Hythe Quay at around 12.50am on Sunday, November 3.

Police said a 36-year-old man died at the scene.

A 34-year-old man was rushed to hospital with life-changing injuries and two other people, a 34-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, GBH with intent, death by dangerous driving and assault.

He has since been released under investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Officers from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and are keeping an open mind as to what led up to it."

If you witnessed the crash, have any CCTV or dash cam footage or any other information that could assist officers in the their investigation, call police on 101 quoting incident 63 of 3 November or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Luxury used car firm fined after conviction for misleading customers

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town without key man Vincent-Young ‘for a few weeks’ following groin surgery

Kane Vincent-Young limped out of Town's win at Southend with a groin injury, ultimately needing surgery. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

