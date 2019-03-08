Man arrested following fatal crash in Colchester is released under investigation

Damage caused to the the Spinnaker Public House in Colchester, Essex, after a Nissan Qashqai crashed into the pub Picture: JOE HAMMIE/PA WIRE

A 40-year-old man arrested following a fatal collision in Colchester which claimed the life of a man in his 30s has been released on bail.

Officers from Essex Police were called to reports that a car, a Nissan Qashqai, had crashed into The Spinnaker Pub in Hythe Quay at around 12.50am on Sunday, November 3.

Police said a 36-year-old man died at the scene.

A 34-year-old man was rushed to hospital with life-changing injuries and two other people, a 34-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, GBH with intent, death by dangerous driving and assault.

He has since been released under investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Officers from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and are keeping an open mind as to what led up to it."

If you witnessed the crash, have any CCTV or dash cam footage or any other information that could assist officers in the their investigation, call police on 101 quoting incident 63 of 3 November or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.