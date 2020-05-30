Police to continue mammoth task of moving washed up whale on Clacton beach
PUBLISHED: 07:47 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:47 30 May 2020
Picture: KEVIN JAY
Officers from Essex Police are set to continue assisting volunteers and marine experts in moving the carcass of a whale washed up on a Clacton beach.
The whale’s carcass was discovered on Holland beach early Friday morning, May 29, when the Coastguard received reports of an overturned boat at sea.
Later reports further established however it was in fact a 40ft whale.
Essex Police has been working at the scene alongside volunteers from the Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, Coastguard, marine experts and Tendring District Council – while large crowds turned up to watch the operation throughout the day.
Tendring District Council announced Friday evening the beach would remain cordoned overnight as the clean-up operation continues.
A statement issued by the council said it is hoped the carcass will be removed by the end of Saturday, while the beach will also be cleansed.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.