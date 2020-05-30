E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police to continue mammoth task of moving washed up whale on Clacton beach

PUBLISHED: 07:47 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:47 30 May 2020

The operation to move the carcass of a 40ft whale in Clacton is set to continue today Picture: KEVIN JAY

The operation to move the carcass of a 40ft whale in Clacton is set to continue today Picture: KEVIN JAY

Picture: KEVIN JAY

Officers from Essex Police are set to continue assisting volunteers and marine experts in moving the carcass of a whale washed up on a Clacton beach.

Volunteers and marine experts have been aiding police alongside Tendring District Council and The Receiver of Wreck Picture: BIG BLUE OCEAN CLEANUPVolunteers and marine experts have been aiding police alongside Tendring District Council and The Receiver of Wreck Picture: BIG BLUE OCEAN CLEANUP

The whale’s carcass was discovered on Holland beach early Friday morning, May 29, when the Coastguard received reports of an overturned boat at sea.

Later reports further established however it was in fact a 40ft whale.

Essex Police has been working at the scene alongside volunteers from the Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, Coastguard, marine experts and Tendring District Council – while large crowds turned up to watch the operation throughout the day.

Tendring District Council announced Friday evening the beach would remain cordoned overnight as the clean-up operation continues.

A statement issued by the council said it is hoped the carcass will be removed by the end of Saturday, while the beach will also be cleansed.

