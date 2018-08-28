Breaking News

Mystery as cordon in place after portable building fire

A cordon is in place on land off Victory Road in Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Police have cordoned off a portable building following a serious fire on land adjoining Leiston Football Club.

A cordon is in place in Victory Road, Leiston, following a serious fire believed to have happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Officers were called at shortly after 3.30pm today to the remains of a portable building on land adjoining the Leiston FC football ground.

Investigations are ongoing and police say the cordon is likely to remain throughout the night and into Thursday morning.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area overnight or has knowledge of the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 246 of February 6.