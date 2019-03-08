Ongoing police incident in Hadleigh
Police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene of an ongoing incident in Hadleigh.
A cordon is in place while emergency services, including police forensics teams and ambulance crews, work at the scene in Cork Lane, near the former Babergh District Council offices.
The cordon has left a nearby children’s play area inaccessible while police carry out their work.
Corks Lane leads to the River Walk footpath which runs parallel to the River Brett which runs through the town.
A member of the public at the scene reported that walkers are being directed away form Toppersfield Bridge, in Bridge Street, off Corks Lane.
A plain clothes police officer at the scene was unable to comment on the nature of the investigation.
Three police cars, an ambulance and an ambulance vehicle from the East of England Ambulance Service.
It is not known how far the police cordon extends.
Corks Lane also runs next to allotments, which remain accessible.
The ambulance service has been approached for comment.
