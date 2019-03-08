Breaking

Ongoing police incident in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS Archant

Police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene of an ongoing incident in Hadleigh.

Three police cars are in attendance at the scene in Corks Lane, Hadleigh Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS Three police cars are in attendance at the scene in Corks Lane, Hadleigh Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

A cordon is in place while emergency services, including police forensics teams and ambulance crews, work at the scene in Cork Lane, near the former Babergh District Council offices.

The cordon has left a nearby children’s play area inaccessible while police carry out their work.

The cordon is in place in Corks Lane, close to the old Babergh District Council offices and allotments to the north of Hadleigh Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS The cordon is in place in Corks Lane, close to the old Babergh District Council offices and allotments to the north of Hadleigh Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Corks Lane leads to the River Walk footpath which runs parallel to the River Brett which runs through the town.

A member of the public at the scene reported that walkers are being directed away form Toppersfield Bridge, in Bridge Street, off Corks Lane.

A plain clothes police officer at the scene was unable to comment on the nature of the investigation.

Three police cars, an ambulance and an ambulance vehicle from the East of England Ambulance Service.

It is not known how far the police cordon extends.

Corks Lane also runs next to allotments, which remain accessible.

The ambulance service has been approached for comment.