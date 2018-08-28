Employers have duty of responsibility to help combat domestic abuse

Launch of the White Ribbon campaign at county council headquarters, with DCS Eamonn Bridger; chamber of commerce head of communications and campaigns, Paul Simon; county council chief executive, Nicola Beach; cabinet member for health, James Reeder; representatives of Ipswich Town Football Club, Lighthouse Women’s Aid, Leeway Domestic Abuse Services, county council and police Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Suffolk County Council

Frequent absence, missed deadlines and unexplained bruises could all be signs of employees suffering domestic abuse, according to a toolkit recommended for Suffolk businesses.

Local leaders gathered in Ipswich to remind employers of their role in tackling the issue – thought to cost £1.9billion a year in decreased productivity, time off work, lost wages and sick pay.

The toolkit was endorsed as part of the national White Ribbon campaign to end violence against women – launched locally at county council headquarters, where health chief James Reeder said: “We are encouraging employers to take action, so that skilled and experienced staff are able to retain their jobs, and feel safe and supported in the workplace.”

Chamber of Commerce campaign leader, Paul Simon said more and more firms were becoming actively involved in promoting good health and wellbeing in staff.

Find the toolkit at wellbeing.bitc.org.uk.