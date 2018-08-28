Essex crackdown on organised crime yields 10 arrests

Essex Police crackdown on violent crime with 10 arrests across the county Picture: ARCHANT

Several Essex Police teams took part in a county-wide crackdown on knife possession and violent crime.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from the Operational Support Group (OSG), Force Support Unit (FSU) and Roads Policing Team, made several arrests across north Essex on Monday, November 5.

A total of six people were arrested following patrols in Witham and Colchester.

Ten in total were taken into custody from the county, prompting chief inspector Ronnie Egan to call it a “teally successful day of action.”

Ch Insp Egan said: “This was a really successful day of action supporting local policing teams in their bid to disrupt organised crime groups and tackle violent and knife crime.

“My officers used a variety of tactics to target specific people and areas.

“Teams like the Roads Policing Team, FSU and OSG will continue to work with local policing teams to tackle issues and areas identified as priorities.”

In Colchester one person was arrested, two vehicles were seized and several cannabis warnings were issued.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team also stopped a number of vehicles in Witham.

They arrested two people on suspicion of drug driving.

Two more were arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of cannabis.

Finally, another person was arrested on suspicion of breaching a court order.

One person was given a cannabis warning, one stolen vehicle was recovered, and two others were seized.

Essex Police teams also made arrests in Chigwell and High Ongar in connection with crimes ranging from suspected burglary to knife possession.