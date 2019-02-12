Partly Cloudy

One lane reopens on northbound carriageway at Chelmsford following four car crash

PUBLISHED: 12:56 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 22 February 2019

The A12 near Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE

The A12 near Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

One lane on the A12 has been reopened following a multi-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway near Chelmsford.

The road was closed between junction 18 and 19 following the crash that is believed to have involved four vehicles.

Essex Police are still on scene and working with other emergency services, including the fire service and drivers are still facing lengthy delays.

Traffic had been advised to follow a diversion route. However cars are now passing the incident.

The AA is advising that other roads in the surrounding Chelmsford area are now beginning to be affected by the traffic.

There are also queues on the southbound carriageway which are being caused by the accident.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys if they are travelling through the area.

