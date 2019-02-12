One lane reopens on northbound carriageway at Chelmsford following four car crash

The A12 near Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

One lane on the A12 has been reopened following a multi-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway near Chelmsford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The road was closed between junction 18 and 19 following the crash that is believed to have involved four vehicles.

Essex Police are still on scene and working with other emergency services, including the fire service and drivers are still facing lengthy delays.

Traffic had been advised to follow a diversion route. However cars are now passing the incident.

The AA is advising that other roads in the surrounding Chelmsford area are now beginning to be affected by the traffic.

There are also queues on the southbound carriageway which are being caused by the accident.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys if they are travelling through the area.