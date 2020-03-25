Transport police deployed to stop non-essential workers from travelling

Transport police will be available to stop non-essential workers from travelling on trains in the region, it has been announced.

British Transport Police (BTP) has deployed 500 officers across the rail network nationally to support staff following the prime minister’s announcement to enforce strict measures to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

The officers will be patrolling stations to help ensure that only those making essential journeys for work are using the rail network, BTP said.

Sean O’Callaghan, assistant chief constable at BTP, said: “The measures announced yesterday by the Prime Minister are there to save lives which is part of the work our officers do every day. We are supporting rail operators and those key workers making their journeys home tonight by deploying 500 officers across the rail network nationally. They will be patrolling stations, supporting railway staff and reminding the public of the urgent need to follow the government advice – only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network.

“We strongly urge the rest of the public to do the right thing and help us save lives by staying at home and slowing the spread of the virus.”