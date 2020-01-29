Taser drawn at man feared to be possessing knife

Police officers drew a Taser at a man in Stowmarket believed to be in possession of a knife Picture: PA

Police officers have drawn a Taser at a man following reports he was possessing a knife.

Police received reports a man was believed to be carrying a bladed weapon in Stowmarket shortly before 11.30am on Wednesday, January 29.

On attending, police drew a Taser at the man but did not fire the weapon.

The 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a bladed article/knife in a public place.

The man was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation where he remains awaiting questioning.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Often when someone is confronted with the possibility that a Taser may be used against them, they are compliant without it having to actually be discharged."