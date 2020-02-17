E-edition Read the EADT online edition
E-fit issued after dog walker attacked in busy street

PUBLISHED: 11:31 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 17 February 2020

The e-fit police have issued in connection with an attack in Clacton Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police have issued an e-fit of a man they would like to identify after a dog walker was threatened and pushed while walking in Clacton.

Officers from Essex Police were called to reports a woman had been threatened with violence in Marine Parade East.

The suspect continued to follow the victim before pushing her and shouting at her.

According to officers, he then walked away from the scene of the incident, which happened on Friday, January 31.

Police have described the suspect as being in his late 20s or early 30s, 5ft 10in tall.

He was wearing beige trousers, with a padded brown coat.

Anyone with information should call Clacton police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/17266/20.

Or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

