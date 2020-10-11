E-edition Read the EADT online edition
This is why you can expect delays on the A14 tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 10:29 11 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 11 October 2020

A tank is being escorted through Suffolk on Monday (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police have warned motorists to expect delays on Monday morning as a 52-tonne tank is escorted through Suffolk.

The tank, which measures 4m wide, 4.8m high and 16.5m long, is going to be escorted in a convoy of two from Cookson & Zinn in Station Road, Hadleigh.

From Station Road, the tank will turn into Pond Hall Road before entering Duke Street and then joining the A1071.

It will then join the A1214 at Copdock Mill and finally the A14 before heading to the Cambridgeshire border.

Suffolk police said delays are expected from around 10.30am, when the tank will leave Hadleigh.

