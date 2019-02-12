Man, 66, arrested after cocaine worth up to £5.5k found in car

The vehicle was searched in Barbara Stradbroke Avenue in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A 66-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs after police discovered two ounces of cocaine during a vehicle search in Newmarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers found the Class A drugs, worth between £2,000 and £5,500, after stopping a silver Peugeot 206 in Barbara Stradbroke Avenue on Friday, February 22.

A 66-year-old man was initially searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found to be in possession of a small quantity of cocaine.

Then, following a detailed search of the vehicle he was driving, a further two ounces of cocaine were discovered, estimated to be worth in the region of £2,000 to £5,500.

The man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the possession and supply of Class A drugs, and on suspicion of drug driving.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds for questioning and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “The supply and dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and residents can be reassured that any information passed to police will be acted on.

“Anyone concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101, or you can provide any information anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”