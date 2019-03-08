Motorist cut from vehicle following crash near Sudbury

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Ballingdon Hill, Sudbury Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Sudbury where one person was cut from their vehicle.

Police were called today, Wednesday, June 5, at around 6.10pm to the crash in Ballingdon Hill.

Officers from Suffolk police, ambulance staff and crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service - two from Sudbury and one from Long Melford - were sent to the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "This was a two vehicle road traffic collision at the bottom of Ballingdon Hill.

"One vehicle was on its side.

"There was one person trapped in their vehicle.

"The fire service have used cutting gear to release them.

"Four casualties are now in the care of the ambulance service."

A police spokesman confirmed there were injuries but said he had not details of how badly they had been hurt.

Stay with us for more on this breaking story.