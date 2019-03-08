Fire crews rescue man trapped in car following crash in Saxmundham

Emergency services have attended a single vehicle crash in Clay Hills Road in Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Four fire engines have attended a crash in Saxmundham where a man was trapped in his car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called at around 3.30pm to reports of a single vehicle collision, involving a silver Vauxhall Astra, in Clay Hills Road.

He said on arrival, the driver told officers he was suffering from chest pains.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said when crews arrived a man was "medically trapped" in his vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "A vehicle had ended up in a ditch," she said.

"We dealt with one male casualty who was medically trapped.

"We worked to stabilise the vehicle while the ambulance arrived.

"We left the casualty in the care of the ambulance service."

She added that four crews - from Aldeburgh, Leiston, Saxmundham and Framlingham - attended the scene, calling a stop on the incident at around 4.25pm.