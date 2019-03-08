E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police given stop and search powers after multiple stabbings in Clacton

PUBLISHED: 20:31 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:31 04 October 2019

Police officers have been given stop and search poewers in this area in Clacton. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police officers have been given extended stop and search powers in the centre of Clacton after two people were stabbed in two days.

The section 60 authority powers will be authorised in Clacton town centre from 6pm this evening, October 4 until 6pm on October 5, following reports that two people had been stabbed within the town centre.

The two incidents are believed to have been planned assaults within "pre-existing criminal groups".

The first incident saw a woman in her 40s was approached by three men at an address on Edith Road and stabbed with a knife on Wednesday, October 2.

She was taken to hospital and treated for injuries which were not life-threatening or life-changing.

The following day between 6.30pm and 7.30pm a man, aged in his 40s, was approached whilst in a van on Wellesley Road and stabbed multiple times.

He was treated for serious but non-life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

A Section 60 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 Authority allows police officers in uniform to use this power to stop and search anyone, specifically to prevent and detect the carrying of dangerous instruments or offensive weapons.

Reasonable grounds for suspicion are not required to exercise a Section 60 search.

Martin Richards, Clacton Local Policing Inspector, said: "A Section 60 Authority is an effective tool to help officers disrupt crime, take weapons off the streets and keep you safe

"We are treating both stabbings as targeted assaults within pre-existing criminal groups and are doing everything in our power stop this from happening again.

"The Section 60 allows officers to not only search for dangerous instruments and offensive weapons, but also acts as a deterrent to anyone thinking about carrying a weapon, such as a knife."

Inspector Richards added: "Detectives continue to investigate both these stabbings and are still appealing for anyone who witnessed either incident or has any information to come forward.

"Please call the team at Clacton CID on 101 or alternatively information can been given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers."

