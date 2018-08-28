Multiple injuries after five-vehicle crash on A12

Police are at the scene of a collision in Freston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency crews dealt with multiple injuries at the scene of a five-vehicle collision on the A12.

The #A12 in #Suffolk is CLOSED southbound between the #A14 (Copdock Interchange) and the #B1070 (J31) near Holton St Mary due to a serious collision involving 5 vehicles. @SuffolkPolice are in attendance. A diversion is in place. pic.twitter.com/tpOhPXVYg2 — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) November 4, 2018

The incident took place at the Four Sisters junction, near East Bergholt and Capel St Mary on the Essex-Suffolk border, in the southbound lane of the A12.

Police, paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene after reports of the crash were made around 3.50pm on November 4, finding one vehicle smoking and a woman trapped in another vehicle.

Five fire crews from Colchester, Ipswich, Hadleigh and Nayland were mobilised, but only one engine attended the scene.

Firefighters cut the roof from the car to free the woman inside and left the scene around 5pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said that one adult at the scene was in the care of paramedics with another four adults treated at the scene.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Police and other emergency services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision A12 southbound at East Bergholt involving multiple injured parties and vehicles.

“Injuries are not currently thought to be life threatening.”

The crash caused miles of tailbacks reaching the Copdock interchange while officers cleared the scene but the road is now reopened.

The collision has caused no damage to the road or road structures and is not thought to cause any further delays.