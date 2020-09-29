Police helicopter searches for suspect on the run in Colchester

The Essex police helicopter was seen hovering over parts of Colchester last night. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A police helicopter was used to help search for a male suspect last night after reports a woman had been threatened in Colchester.

Witnesses reported seeing the helicopter at around 8pm on Monday evening, hovering over parts of Greenstead, Turner Road and Highwoods Country Park.

Essex Police confirmed the helicopter had been launched to try and locate a suspect in an ongoing incident.

A spokesman said: “We were contacted shortly after 7.20pm on Monday, September 28 with reports a woman had been threatened in Roach Vale, Colchester.

“He left before officers arrived and a search was carried out, with the assistance of a police helicopter. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

According to reports, armed officers were also seen on the ground in the Greenstead area.

Police confirmed enquiries into the incident are continuing.