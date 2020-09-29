E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police helicopter searches for suspect on the run in Colchester

PUBLISHED: 10:32 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 29 September 2020

The Essex police helicopter was seen hovering over parts of Colchester last night. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

The Essex police helicopter was seen hovering over parts of Colchester last night. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A police helicopter was used to help search for a male suspect last night after reports a woman had been threatened in Colchester.

Witnesses reported seeing the helicopter at around 8pm on Monday evening, hovering over parts of Greenstead, Turner Road and Highwoods Country Park.

Essex Police confirmed the helicopter had been launched to try and locate a suspect in an ongoing incident.

A spokesman said: “We were contacted shortly after 7.20pm on Monday, September 28 with reports a woman had been threatened in Roach Vale, Colchester.

“He left before officers arrived and a search was carried out, with the assistance of a police helicopter. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

According to reports, armed officers were also seen on the ground in the Greenstead area.

Police confirmed enquiries into the incident are continuing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former world skeet champion allowed cannabis to be grown at Suffolk home

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Baby bottles factory looks set for new future as cocoa plant

The now vacant Philips Avent factory in Glemsford Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Police helicopter searches for suspect on the run in Colchester

The Essex police helicopter was seen hovering over parts of Colchester last night. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Why you will see the US Air Force flying over Mildenhall this week

A six-ship KC-135 tanker formation from RAF Mildenhall demonstrates the 100th Air Refueling Wing's quick response capability as the only US Air Force air-refueling assets based in Europe. The 100th ARW begins a three-day training exercise today. Picture: Senior Airman Meghan Geis.

Why Suffolk is one of the best places for uni students this year

The University of Suffolk, at Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: DAVID VINCENT