Travellers evicted from Suffolk playing fields

PUBLISHED: 14:32 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 25 June 2019

Mildenhall Parish Council has been forced to take action over travellers on Jubilee Playing Fields Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A group of travellers who set up camp on playing fields in Mildenhall are being evicted today after the council took action.

Suffolk police are assisting bailiffs and the parish council with the eviction after a number of caravans appeared at the town's Jubillee Playing Fields on Thursday.

Mildenhall High Town Council, who own the land, served a notice yesterday demanding the group left the fields, but have been forced to hire bailiffs after the travellers did not leave.

Mildenhall police tweeted that officers were helping bailiffs and the council with the eviction.

Mildenhall High Town Council did not want to comment while the eviction was ongoing.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police are aware of a traveller encampment at Jubilee Fields in Mildenhall and are working with the local council and partner agencies under agreed protocols around unauthorised encampments."

