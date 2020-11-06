Police hunt gang who stole dogs from home
PUBLISHED: 09:15 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 06 November 2020
Sarah Lucy Brown
Police are hunting a gang of men who stole two dogs from a home in west Suffolk in broad daylight.
Suffolk police said the reported theft happened on Sunday, November 1 just 1pm at a home on Burwell Road, Exning, near Newmarket.
Police said a group of four men were seen on a security camera accessing the garden and the victim returned home to discover that two cocker spaniel bitches had been stolen.
A grey Vauxhall Insignia was also seen at the time of the incident.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has knowledge of the whereabouts of the two dogs should contact police, quoting crime reference 37/63432/20.
Information can also be reported online via www.suffolk.police.uk
Alternatively, information can be reported to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via an online form at the charity’s website here.
