Police hunt intruders after woman threatened with club

The woman was threatened in her home by two men in Blackfriars, Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was threatened with a club by two men who broke into her home in Sudbury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Owen, deputy mayor of Sudbury Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jack Owen, deputy mayor of Sudbury Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The aggravated burglary took place in Blackfriars, Sudbury, between 2.50pm and 3pm on Wednesday January 22.

Two suspects knocked on the victim's front door and forced their way through when she opened it.

They threatened her with what police described as a black bat and demanded money but fled when the woman claimed she didn't have anything. The victim, a woman aged in her 30s, was unhurt but shaken by the incident.

The two suspects are described as white males and aged between 40 and 50 years old.

One was around 6ft while the second was described as having missing teeth and wearing a black beanie hat.

You may also want to watch:

The pair made off in a silver Mercedes, although the make and model are unknown.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Inquiries into the incident are on-going to establish further details and there have been no other reports of similar incidents in the area."

Sudbury county councillor and deputy mayor Jack Abbott said he had seen police cars in Blackfriars in the aftermath of the incident and he described it as "worrying",

"I just hope it is an isolated event as an incident such as that would cause a lot of worry in the area," he said.

"Blackfriars is an area full of lovely people and to have someone knocking on their doors and threatening them with violence is worrying."

Sue Ayres, who represents the area on Babergh District Council, added: "It's awful that someone has been threatened in this way and I would urge people to be aware of they answer their doors to."

Anyone who has any information or saw any suspicious activity in the area is asked to Bury St Edmunds police, quoting the crime number 37/4505/20, on 101 or via the force website.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.