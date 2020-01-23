E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police hunt intruders after woman threatened with club

PUBLISHED: 15:15 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 23 January 2020

The woman was threatened in her home by two men in Blackfriars, Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The woman was threatened in her home by two men in Blackfriars, Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was threatened with a club by two men who broke into her home in Sudbury.

Jack Owen, deputy mayor of Sudbury Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJack Owen, deputy mayor of Sudbury Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The aggravated burglary took place in Blackfriars, Sudbury, between 2.50pm and 3pm on Wednesday January 22.

Two suspects knocked on the victim's front door and forced their way through when she opened it.

They threatened her with what police described as a black bat and demanded money but fled when the woman claimed she didn't have anything. The victim, a woman aged in her 30s, was unhurt but shaken by the incident.

The two suspects are described as white males and aged between 40 and 50 years old.

One was around 6ft while the second was described as having missing teeth and wearing a black beanie hat.

You may also want to watch:

The pair made off in a silver Mercedes, although the make and model are unknown.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Inquiries into the incident are on-going to establish further details and there have been no other reports of similar incidents in the area."

Sudbury county councillor and deputy mayor Jack Abbott said he had seen police cars in Blackfriars in the aftermath of the incident and he described it as "worrying",

"I just hope it is an isolated event as an incident such as that would cause a lot of worry in the area," he said.

"Blackfriars is an area full of lovely people and to have someone knocking on their doors and threatening them with violence is worrying."

Sue Ayres, who represents the area on Babergh District Council, added: "It's awful that someone has been threatened in this way and I would urge people to be aware of they answer their doors to."

Anyone who has any information or saw any suspicious activity in the area is asked to Bury St Edmunds police, quoting the crime number 37/4505/20, on 101 or via the force website.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Never seen smoke like it’: Fierce blaze engulfs thatched cottage

The fire was tackled by more than 70 firefighters overnight on January 21 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Never seen smoke like it’: Fierce blaze engulfs thatched cottage

The fire was tackled by more than 70 firefighters overnight on January 21 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Legal fight launched to block ‘cheese wedges’ housing plans

A visualisation of what the Melton Hill redevelopment could look like Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS/AUPG

‘He’s like a Rolls Royce’ – Imps boss praises ex-Town loanee Edun as he prepares for Portman Road return

Tayo Edun is set to return to Portman Road with Lincoln City this weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Hi-de-Hi star brings new play to Theatre Royal

Su Pollard as Birdie in a new play, Harpy, which is being staged at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds Photo: Karla Gowlett

Police hunt intruders after woman threatened with club

The woman was threatened in her home by two men in Blackfriars, Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cycling: Madgwick puts in near faultless ride to win Snetterton cyclo-cross

Senior winner James Madgwick didn’t bother to dismount for the hurdles at Snetterton. Junior winner Max Bolton is far left. Picture: FERGUS MUIR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists