Hive of police activity in Bury St Edmunds as police make drug arrests

Two people have been arrested in Bury St Edmunds today on suspicion of drug offences. Suffolk Police stock image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police dogs have helped officers in pursuit of two males who were wanted on suspicion of drug offences in Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may of seen a hive of activity in or around Home Farm Lane in Bury St Edmunds, two males have been arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs , currently in custody. Thank you to the members of the public for their assistance. #drugs #1528 — StEdmundsbury Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) November 10, 2019

There was a hive of police activity around the Macebearer pub area, near the Hardwick shops, in the town this afternoon at about 2.45pm.

You may also want to watch:

A total of five local officers and two dog units were involved in detaining the males, who were arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and are now in custody.

One suspect is from Bury St Edmunds and the other, a teenager of about 17, is from the London area.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said this was a targeted patrol in the area.

On Twitter officers thanked members of the public for their help.