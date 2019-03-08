E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hive of police activity in Bury St Edmunds as police make drug arrests

PUBLISHED: 16:56 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 10 November 2019

Two people have been arrested in Bury St Edmunds today on suspicion of drug offences. Suffolk Police stock image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police dogs have helped officers in pursuit of two males who were wanted on suspicion of drug offences in Bury St Edmunds.

There was a hive of police activity around the Macebearer pub area, near the Hardwick shops, in the town this afternoon at about 2.45pm.

A total of five local officers and two dog units were involved in detaining the males, who were arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and are now in custody.

One suspect is from Bury St Edmunds and the other, a teenager of about 17, is from the London area.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said this was a targeted patrol in the area.

On Twitter officers thanked members of the public for their help.

