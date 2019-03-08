E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police speak to hundreds of drivers at Clacton airshow clampdown

PUBLISHED: 11:48 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 25 August 2019

The Clacton Airshow attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Clacton Airshow attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Hundreds of drivers and car passengers were stopped by police during a major road safety crackdown by police during the Clacton Airshow.

Essex police found 93 people travelling in vehicles without seatbelts. They also arrested five drivers on suspicion of drug-driving and found a further five driving without insurance.

Other drivers have been reported for driving cars which were in a dangerous condition and of driving while holding a mobile phone.

The two-day crackdown was launched on Thursday and Friday - as hundreds of thousands of aviation enthusiasts headed to Clacton for the annual airshow, the largest single annual event in Essex.

Essex Police road crime manager Matt Hine said: "We spoke to more than 600 people over two days, which ranged from giving advice to drivers about child seats to making arrests for drug-driving.

"Shockingly there are still a large number of people who are not using seatbelts.

"I can't reiterate enough how drivers must ensure that they and their passengers are safely buckled up and that their cars are in a fit and legal state for use on the road.

"This is to ensure you and your passengers are safe, as well as other road users."

Organisers estimate that up to 250,000 people were in the town for the airshow over the two days. Special car parks and park and ride centres were organised alongside the town's normal parking arrangements.

The event attracts people from a wide area, as well as local residents, with many of them travelling to the Clacton area by car.

Roads to the resort were particularly busy on the airshow days - although many people also travelled to the resort on trains with specially-lengthened services being put on to increase the capacity for those who did not want to drive to the resort.

Of those who were found to be breaking the law, some will be facing court appearances while others will have been issued with fixed penalty notices or will have been given advice by the police officers who stopped them.

The show itself passed off with relatively few incidents with the vast majority of spectators enjoying superb flying displays in perfect weather conditions on both days.

