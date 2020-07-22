Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS Archant

A woman is fighting for her life and a man has been arrested by Suffolk police after an incident in Aldeburgh today.

Suffolk police were called to the property in St Paul’s Close at around 8.45am by the East of England Ambulance Service after reports a woman had collapsed.

The woman, in her 40s, was rushed to Ipswich Hospital by the East Anglian Air Ambulance and she remains there in critical condition.

A police spokesman said: “Officers arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of actual bodily harm.

“The man was subsequently taken to Martlesham Police Headquarters for questioning, where he remains.

“A police cordon remains in place in St Pauls Close, Aldeburgh, while investigations continue.”

The East Anglian Air Ambulance also confirmed it landed on the beach, close to the road between Aldeburgh and Thorpeness, not far from the Wentworth Hotel.

A spokeswoman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance confirmed they were called to a medical emergency in Aldeburgh this morning.