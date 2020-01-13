Police respond to incident on bus carrying school children

Police responded to an incident in Capel St Mary this morning. Picture: ALAN MARSHALL ALAN MARSHALL

Officers were called to reports that a woman was trying to set fire to the seats of a bus in Capel St Mary.

A police presence was spotted in the village near Ipswich at around 9am this morning following the incident, however officers found that no offence had been committed.

A spokeswoman from Suffolk police said: "We were called at 9.05am to reports that a woman was trying to set fire to the seats of a public bus. "On arrival, officers found that the bus driver had moved all the passengers off the bus. After further investigation, officers found that no offence had been committed and no further action will take place." Students as young as 11 reported that the woman was using a lighter and lighter fluid to try to set fire to the 93a bus, which was taking students to East Bergholt High School.

However, on arrival Suffolk police found that no offences had taken place and no arrests were made.

Officers also confirmed that no further action will be taken.