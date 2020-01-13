Police respond to incident on bus carrying school children
PUBLISHED: 17:13 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 13 January 2020
ALAN MARSHALL
Officers were called to reports that a woman was trying to set fire to the seats of a bus in Capel St Mary.
A police presence was spotted in the village near Ipswich at around 9am this morning following the incident, however officers found that no offence had been committed.
A spokeswoman from Suffolk police said: "We were called at 9.05am to reports that a woman was trying to set fire to the seats of a public bus. "On arrival, officers found that the bus driver had moved all the passengers off the bus. After further investigation, officers found that no offence had been committed and no further action will take place." Students as young as 11 reported that the woman was using a lighter and lighter fluid to try to set fire to the 93a bus, which was taking students to East Bergholt High School.
However, on arrival Suffolk police found that no offences had taken place and no arrests were made.
Officers also confirmed that no further action will be taken.
Comments have been disabled on this article.