East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police incident causes delays near Colchester train station

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:50 PM March 10, 2022
The A134 near Colchester train station

The A134 near Colchester train station - Credit: Google

There is an ongoing police incident near Colchester train station which has closed part of a major road.

The A134 is closed on one side with lots of police vehicles and a fire engine reportedly at the scene.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

Traffic is building in the area, with heavy queues on Colne Bank Avenue and the A134 in both directions.

Essex Live News
Colchester News

