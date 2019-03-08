Heavy Showers

Men fled scene of knifepoint robbery in taxi

PUBLISHED: 06:36 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 06:36 10 July 2019

Police are investigating a knifepoint robbery in Bramble Road, Witham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police are investigating a knifepoint robbery in Bramble Road, Witham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Taxi firms near Witham are being asked to assist police after two men fled the scene of a knifepoint robbery in a taxi.

Police were called to a robbery in Bramble Road in Witham, Essex at around 9.20am on Saturday, June 8.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, two men entered a flat and threatened the occupants with a knife, stealing a three figure sum of cash.

He said: "The men arrived and left in a taxi, we are asking that any taxi companies in the area check their logs to see if one of their cars was booked for this fare to please contact us."

One of the suspects is described as a man in his early 20s, fair-skinned, tall and of a slim build.

He had a scar on his face and chest and a faded tattoo on his arm. The second suspect is described as a man in his 30s, black, of stocky build, with a beard and a scar on his cheek.

If you saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the robbery or have any information that could assist officers in their investigation, contact DC Robin Coltman at Braintree CID on 101 quoting crime incident number 42/90903/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit a report at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

