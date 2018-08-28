Woman in critical condition after being found with ‘serious head injury’ on Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

A 45-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being found with a ‘serious head injury’ on Stoke Bridge in Ipswich last night.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the injured woman was discovered at around 12.05am on Sunday, November 4, close to the skate park.

Paramedics were also sent to the scene and rushed the woman to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire.

Her condition was initially described as critical and last night as serious. She remains in hospital.

Police believe the woman had been assaulted and have launched an investigation into what happened.

Officers closed a stretch of Bridge Street into town while investigations took place, reopening it around 4pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “There is a scene in place in Bridge Street while investigations take place and the road and footpath into the town have been closed, with a diversion in place.

“The outbound road remains open.”

Councillor Philip Smart, who represents the Bridge ward, said he was shocked to hear of the assault.

“The first thing is we hope she is able to make a full recovery,” he said.

“The second is I hope the police are successful in finding whoever did this.

“We do not want this sort of behaviour being normalised in Ipswich.”

He added the borough council may have CCTV in the area and would offer every assistance to police to aid their investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage or saw a woman wearing red woolly hat, red hooded jumper, a white jacket, blue denim trousers and blue trainers between 11.45pm on Saturday, November 3 and 12.17am on Sunday, November 4, to come forward.

If you were in the area around Stoke Bridge last night or know anything that could assist officers in their investigation, call Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference CAD 72 of November 4.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org