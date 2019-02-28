Heavy Showers

Man suffers head injuries in Colchester assault

28 February, 2019 - 10:28
A man in his 20s was assaulted in Queen Street in Colchester Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A man in his 20s was assaulted in Queen Street in Colchester Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A man has suffered head injuries following an early morning assault in Colchester.

Police attended the scene at around 1.50am today, Thursday February 28, after receiving reports of an assault in Queen Street, close to the town centre.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to reports of an assault in Queen Street, Colchester, just after 1.50am this morning, February 28.

“The victim, a man aged in his 20s, was been taken to hospital with head injuries that are not life-threatening or life-changing.

“He has since been discharged.

“A 21-year-old man from Bristol has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody while our enquiries continue.”

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

