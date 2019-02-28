Man suffers head injuries in Colchester assault

A man in his 20s was assaulted in Queen Street in Colchester Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A man has suffered head injuries following an early morning assault in Colchester.

Police attended the scene at around 1.50am today, Thursday February 28, after receiving reports of an assault in Queen Street, close to the town centre.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to reports of an assault in Queen Street, Colchester, just after 1.50am this morning, February 28.

“The victim, a man aged in his 20s, was been taken to hospital with head injuries that are not life-threatening or life-changing.

“He has since been discharged.

“A 21-year-old man from Bristol has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody while our enquiries continue.”