Window smashed and jewellery stolen in burglary

PUBLISHED: 08:26 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:26 14 December 2019

Police are investigating a burglary in Borley Green near Woolpit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A jewellery box was stolen during a raid on a house near Woolpit.

Between 12.30pm on Monday, November 25, and 8.16pm on Saturday, November 30, entry was forced into a house in Borley Green by smashing a rear window.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Once inside, an untidy search was carried out and a number of items were stolen including a jewellery box containing a number of items of jewellery."

Police are appealing for information from the public to help with their investigation.

If you know anything about the burglary or have any information that could assist detectives, call Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/72443/19.

You can also report information to police online here or by emailing Mark.Simpson@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

