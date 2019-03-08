Partly Cloudy

Playstation 4, television and jewellery stolen during Newmarket burglary

PUBLISHED: 11:55 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 30 May 2019

Police are investigating a burglary in Persimmon Walk, Newmarket Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Jewellery, a television, a Playstation 4 and games were stolen during a break-in in Newmarket.

The burglary happened at an address on Persimmon Walk between 6pm on Friday, May 24 and 11,50am on Sunday, May 26.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the victim had left his home locked for two nights only to find on his return that entry had been gained to the house by forcing a downstairs window at the rear of the property.

He said: "Once in the address an untidy search of all rooms had taken place with jewellery, various tools, a television, sound bars, a PS4, games and equipment for the PS4 all taken."

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/29968/19.

You can also provide information online through the Suffolk police website here.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or report via its online form here.

