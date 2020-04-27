Gold jewellery stolen during Great Cornard burglary

Suffolk police is appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Great Cornard Picture: SU ANDERSON

Two gold rings and a ladies’ gold watch were among a number of items stolen during a burglary in Great Cornard.

Entry was forced into the property in Canhams Road at some point between 8.30pm and 9.45pm Saturday, April 25.

Two gold rings, a ladies’ gold wrist watch and a brooch with a sapphire stone were stolen during the burglary, as well as a brown leather wallet and a blue wallet containing a “small amount” of change.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police called for anyone who may have been offered these items for sale, or saw anything suspicious around the time of the burglary to call the West CID team on 101, quoting 37/23109/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.