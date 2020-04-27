E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gold jewellery stolen during Great Cornard burglary

PUBLISHED: 22:08 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 22:08 27 April 2020

Suffolk police is appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Great Cornard Picture: SU ANDERSON

Suffolk police is appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Great Cornard Picture: SU ANDERSON

Two gold rings and a ladies’ gold watch were among a number of items stolen during a burglary in Great Cornard.

Entry was forced into the property in Canhams Road at some point between 8.30pm and 9.45pm Saturday, April 25.

Two gold rings, a ladies’ gold wrist watch and a brooch with a sapphire stone were stolen during the burglary, as well as a brown leather wallet and a blue wallet containing a “small amount” of change.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police called for anyone who may have been offered these items for sale, or saw anything suspicious around the time of the burglary to call the West CID team on 101, quoting 37/23109/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested after armed police called to Suffolk flat

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Man arrested after six-hour police incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Latitude Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Latitude has announced that the festival will not be going ahead in July 2020. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Police officers ‘assaulted, spat at and bitten by dog’ while breaking up weekend parties and barbecues

Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Steve Jupp said police officers have been assaulted, spat at and bitten by a dog while enforcing coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Girl, 16, faces court after allegedly spitting on police officer

A 16-year-old girl is alleged to have spat on a police officer following a domestic disturbance in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24