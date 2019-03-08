Heavy Showers

Attackers force driver out of vehicle and make off with his car

PUBLISHED: 14:41 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 10 March 2019

A driver was assaulted by three men who then stole his car in a retail park in Clacton.

The victim, a man in his 20s, had been sat in his parked Vauxhall Astra at the Brook Retail Park in London Road at 8.20pm on Tuesday, March 5, when it happened.

Three men pulled up in a silver Vauxhall Vectra and assaulted him, before forcing him out of the car and driving off with it.

The stolen Astra was later recovered by officers in Colchester Road, Weeley.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact investigating officer Pc Darren Buckingham at Clacton CID on 101 or Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Three men, aged 40, 33 and 18, were arrested in connection with the incident. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

