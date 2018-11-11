Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Fortunate no one was hurt’ as car park arson engulfed six vehicles

11 November, 2018 - 17:37
Library image of crews at the scene of a car fire Picture: KJ SPEAR

Library image of crews at the scene of a car fire Picture: KJ SPEAR

Archant

Police believe six separate fires were deliberately set in a car park underneath a Chelmsford block of flats.

The fires started at Thompson Court, Broomfield Road, just before 1.20am on Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Neil Tremain said: “This was a really dangerous act and it’s fortunate no one was injured.

“These fires have potentially caused thousands of pounds worth of damage and it’s really important we find the person or people responsible.”

Residents were advised to follow ‘stay put’ policy, and close all external windows and doors to prevent the smoke entering the building.

Fire watch manager Ean Summerfield said: “Despite difficult conditions and access, our crews did a fantastic job of tackling multiple cars on fire and worked hard to prevent the fire spreading.”

The fire was out by 3.40am.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage should call 101, quoting 42/164742/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Video Watch 10,000 pay respects in Ipswich to mark 100 years since Armistice

17:05 Paul Geater
Thousands of people turned out for the Remembrance Day service in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The largest crowds ever seen for a Remembrance service in Ipswich turned out pay their respects at the centenary Armistice Service at the Christchurch Park Cenotaph.

Armed police swoop on house as man refuses to leave

15:08 Tom Potter
Armed police were called to an address in Braintree (stock image) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Essex police officers are involved in a stand-off with a man in a house in Braintree.

Remembrance 2018: Thousands gather in Felixstowe for civic service

17:35 Andrew Papworth
The largest crowds many people had seen - estimated at more than 3,000 - turned up to the Felixstowe Remembrance Day event on the seafront. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Thousands of people turned out in a coastal town to pay their respects to those who gave their lives during the First World War.

Where will roadworks and diversions be in Suffolk and north Essex this week?

17:14 Judy Rimmer
Where will there be roadworks this week? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plan in advance and avoid hold-ups by finding out what roadworks Highways England are planning over the next week.

‘Brazen’ drug dealing by our homes makes us scared to go out, say residents

16:03 Andrew Papworth
Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Frightened residents are scared to leave their homes because they can see “brazen” drug dealing escalating on their street, it as been claimed.

Dog attacks on posties more than double

16:00 Michael Steward
Dog attacks on Royal Mail posties have increased in Essex by 58% Picture: PA ARCHIVE

Dog attacks on postal workers in north Essex increased by 58% on the previous year, statistics from Royal Mail have revealed.

Gallery Remembrance 2018: Bury St Edmunds honours those who died in First World War

10:59 Michael Steward
The Bury St Edmunds Remembrance Day parade and wreath laying ceremony on the Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Huge crowds gathered on the Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in war on Remembrance Sunday.

Most read

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion Andy Warren: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

Deer cull takes place at prestigious estate

A cull of deer has taken place at Ickworth Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video Remembrance services and events - 100 years after the First World War ended

Ipswich Remembrance Sunday service at the War Memorial,Christchurch Park in 2017. Picture:NIGE BROWN.

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Don’t look back in anger Town fans... at least not today

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up to travelling supporters following Saturday's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24