‘Fortunate no one was hurt’ as car park arson engulfed six vehicles

Police believe six separate fires were deliberately set in a car park underneath a Chelmsford block of flats.

The fires started at Thompson Court, Broomfield Road, just before 1.20am on Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Neil Tremain said: “This was a really dangerous act and it’s fortunate no one was injured.

“These fires have potentially caused thousands of pounds worth of damage and it’s really important we find the person or people responsible.”

Residents were advised to follow ‘stay put’ policy, and close all external windows and doors to prevent the smoke entering the building.

Fire watch manager Ean Summerfield said: “Despite difficult conditions and access, our crews did a fantastic job of tackling multiple cars on fire and worked hard to prevent the fire spreading.”

The fire was out by 3.40am.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage should call 101, quoting 42/164742/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.