Man and woman robbed by men brandishing 'bladed weapon'

Police are investigating a robbery in Quay Lane, Sudbury. The suspects ran off towards Blackfriars Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A man and a woman were robbed by two men brandishing a "bladed weapon" in Sudbury.

The robbery happened at around 5pm on Wednesday, December 18 in Quay Lane.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "One of the males, who was holding a bladed weapon, then threatened the man and demanded that he hand over his belongings.

"The woman was also pushed and her handbag was stolen."

He said the two suspects then ran off in the direction of Blackfriars.

The two men are described as white and were wearing all black.

One of them is thought to have been wearing a black and white scarf, had dark hair and was taller than the other.

Witnesses or anyone travelling in the area who may have captured relevant dash-cam should contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting crime reference number 37/76177/19.