Raiders target two homes on edge of Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 10:13 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:13 25 November 2018

Police are investigating two break-ins at Rushmere

Police are investigating two break-ins at Rushmere

Jewellery and cash were stolen in two break-ins at homes in Rushmere St Andrew.

Police said both incidents took place on Wednesday, November 21 at properties on Larkhill Rise and Kentwell Close.

In the Larkhill Rise incident the victim left the property at 4.15pm and returned at 5.45pm to find entry had been gained to the house by smashing a rear window and an untidy search of bedrooms had taken place with jewellery and cash taken.

In the second incident on Kentwell Close, the victim left the property at 3.30pm and returned at 8.15pm to find an offender had smashed the glazing of rear french doors, creating hole large enough to crawl through. An untidy search of the first floor bedrooms had been made and a quantity of jewellery taken.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area to contact Ipswich CID on 101.

Missing 14-year-old returns home

5 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Police have thanked the public for their help in finding Brook Lucas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The teenage boy who was reported missing by Suffolk police has returned safe and well.

Missing 44-year-old last seen on Wednesday

19 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Have you seen Victoria Stevens? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A middle-aged woman has gone missing from north Essex.

30 dogs tuck in to ‘pupcakes’ and doggy bags at pub’s paw-some party

10:33 Sophie Barnett
The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Dog shaped cookies, party hats and dog brew were served at the ‘Dog’s Deli’ in Grundisburgh where punters and pooches gathered to celebrate the pub being voted the most dog-friendly in the country.

Fire drones used to search for hare coursing suspects

10:32 Dominic Moffitt
Drones are being used to search for suspected hare coursers in Felixstowe Picture: WILDROB47

Emergency services are currently scouring a large area on the edge of Felixstowe looking for people believed to be taking part in illegal hare coursing.

What dream homes could you buy for £1m in Suffolk and Essex?

10:21 Judy Rimmer
This unique house being built in old Felixstowe, Spendrift,has a guide price of £1million. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

Most of us can only dream of living in a £1million house. But, if you did win the lottery, what could you buy? Well, a unique brand-new home with sea views in old Felixstowe, or a thatched farmhouse in rural Heveningham.

How technology has changed the face of crime fighting

09:39 Gareth Wilson
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In his latest column, Suffolk Constabulary chief constable GARETH WILSON writes about the way technology has changed policing during his 30-year career.

Hare coursing reports draws large police presence

09:17 Dominic Moffitt
There is a large police presence in the town as officers look to stamp out the illegal activity Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

More than six police units have been called to Felixstowe following reports of illegal hare coursing.

