E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

John Deere all-terrain vehicle stolen from business near Stoke by Nayland

PUBLISHED: 18:33 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:33 31 October 2019

If you have information about the burglary, call Suffolk police on 101 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

If you have information about the burglary, call Suffolk police on 101 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are investigating the theft of a John Deere all-terrain vehicle during a burglary of a business near Stoke by Nayland.

It happened overnight between 7pm on Monday, October 28 and 7am on Tuesday, October 29 at a premises in Scotland Street.

According to police, a John Deere Gator, an all terrain utility vehicle, and a quantity of tools was stolen by an unknown suspect.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the burglary, has any knowledge of it or who knows of the whereabouts of the Gator to get in touch.

If you have information that could assist officers in their investigation, call Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/65638/19.

You can also report information through the constabulary's website or by emailing sally.brash@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report online through its website www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Film Review: The Joker

Joaquin Phoenix is

Boris Johnson brings horror story – and spending pledge – to Bury St Edmunds

Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at old photographs of London with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES

Furniture boss who left customers £80k out of pocket convicted by jury

David Waters Picture: ARCHANT

Boris Johnson visited a Suffolk primary school today – this is what happened

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sits with students as they carve pumpkins at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES

Orwell Bridge accident now clear after miles of tailbacks

The traffic heading eastbound on the Orwell Bridge and the A14 is at a standstill for miles Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists