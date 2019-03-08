John Deere all-terrain vehicle stolen from business near Stoke by Nayland

If you have information about the burglary, call Suffolk police on 101 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are investigating the theft of a John Deere all-terrain vehicle during a burglary of a business near Stoke by Nayland.

It happened overnight between 7pm on Monday, October 28 and 7am on Tuesday, October 29 at a premises in Scotland Street.

According to police, a John Deere Gator, an all terrain utility vehicle, and a quantity of tools was stolen by an unknown suspect.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the burglary, has any knowledge of it or who knows of the whereabouts of the Gator to get in touch.

If you have information that could assist officers in their investigation, call Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/65638/19.

You can also report information through the constabulary's website or by emailing sally.brash@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report online through its website www.crimestoppers-uk.org