Archery equipment stolen from Mercedes in Barham

Police are investigating a theft from a vehicle in Woolner Close in Barham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A bag of archery equipment has been stolen from a Mercedes in Barham.

The theft took place overnight between Sunday, April 7 and Monday, April 8 in Woolner Close.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “At some point, an unknown offender forced entry into a Mercedes and stole a bag of archery equipment from within.”

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated is urged to contact PC Trudie Beckwith on 101, quoting crime reference 37/20093/19.

Information can also be passed to police through the force’s website or by emailing trudie.beckwith@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org