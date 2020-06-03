Police focus on 52 waste collection sites in baby death inquiry

Suffolk police is narrowing its search for more information following the discovery of a dead baby at Sackers in Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are narrowing their search as they continue to investigate the discovery of a dead baby at a recycling centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The baby girl, believed to be no more than two days old, was discovered by staff at Sackers recycling centre in Ipswich Road, Needham Market, on Thursday, May 14.

Detectives have continued to carry out extensive searches at the site over the past three weeks and are due to conclude today (Wednesday, June 3).

Forensic work is ongoing alongside other lines of inquiry and are due to take some time to complete, a Suffolk police spokeswoman said.

Police are continuing to investigate whether the baby may have been taken to the centre via waste refuge from Ipswich, and have collated footage from around 52 commercial waste pick-up locations. It is believed the baby’s body may have been placed in a bin at one of these locations and transported to the centre via a bin lorry.

Door-to-door enquiries have also taken place, with officers now having visited more than 800 residential addresses and business premises and have been handing out information posters.

Detectives have so far been unable to locate the baby’s mother despite continued attempts and remain concerned for her wellbeing.

The police spokeswoman pleaded for anyone with any information regarding her identity, or those who have concerns for a recent mother or mother-to-be, to come forward as soon as possible.

Those with information can contact the force via 101, quoting reference 37/26499/20 or by visiting the Suffolk police website.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their website.

Police have also thanked Sackers for their full cooperation during their investigation.