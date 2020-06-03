E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police focus on 52 waste collection sites in baby death inquiry

PUBLISHED: 17:31 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 03 June 2020

Suffolk police is narrowing its search for more information following the discovery of a dead baby at Sackers in Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police is narrowing its search for more information following the discovery of a dead baby at Sackers in Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are narrowing their search as they continue to investigate the discovery of a dead baby at a recycling centre.

The baby girl, believed to be no more than two days old, was discovered by staff at Sackers recycling centre in Ipswich Road, Needham Market, on Thursday, May 14.

Detectives have continued to carry out extensive searches at the site over the past three weeks and are due to conclude today (Wednesday, June 3).

Forensic work is ongoing alongside other lines of inquiry and are due to take some time to complete, a Suffolk police spokeswoman said.

Police are continuing to investigate whether the baby may have been taken to the centre via waste refuge from Ipswich, and have collated footage from around 52 commercial waste pick-up locations. It is believed the baby’s body may have been placed in a bin at one of these locations and transported to the centre via a bin lorry.

Door-to-door enquiries have also taken place, with officers now having visited more than 800 residential addresses and business premises and have been handing out information posters.

Detectives have so far been unable to locate the baby’s mother despite continued attempts and remain concerned for her wellbeing.

The police spokeswoman pleaded for anyone with any information regarding her identity, or those who have concerns for a recent mother or mother-to-be, to come forward as soon as possible.

Those with information can contact the force via 101, quoting reference 37/26499/20 or by visiting the Suffolk police website.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their website.

Police have also thanked Sackers for their full cooperation during their investigation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police focus on 52 waste collection sites in baby death inquiry

Suffolk police is narrowing its search for more information following the discovery of a dead baby at Sackers in Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Judicial review given the go-ahead as campaigners continue to fight Sizewell B plans

Substantial felling of Coronation Wood would take place to create space for new buildings at Sizewell B Picture: MIKE PAGE AERIAL PHOTO LIBRARY

Six more die in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals after testing positive for Covid-19

Six more people have died in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals after testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New grants could help market traders through coronavirus crisis

Traders from Sudbury, Hadleigh and Stowmarket markets could be able to access funds from Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils Discretionary Fund. Pictured is Ipswich Market. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Campaigner speaks out against ‘unlawful discrimination’ ahead of Black Lives Matter protest

People participated in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Hyde Park, London, in memory of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. A Black Lives Matter protest will take place in Ipswich on Saturday from 2pm at the Corn Hill. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Drive 24