Police investigating 'unexplained' death of woman in Chelsworth

Police are currently investigating the unexplained death of a woman from Chelsworth - Credit: Archant

Police say they are investigating the unexplained death of a woman from Chelsworth, near Kersey.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to an address in the village, off The Street, on Wednesday, January 12, after a woman was found unresponsive.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they were called by the East of England Ambulance Service to attend the incident.

They added: "The woman – aged in her 50s – was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment, but sadly died the following afternoon, Thursday, January 13.

"An initial post-mortem examination took place yesterday, Monday, January 17, but was inconclusive and further tests are required.

"Police enquiries are continuing and a scene remains in place at the address, but this is expected to be lifted later today.”

An East Anglian Air Ambulance spokeswoman said: "Doctor Chris Chadwick and Critical Care Paramedic Sam Sweeney gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care at the scene, including administering advanced medication.

"The HEMS team then accompanied the woman to Ipswich Hospital, by land ambulance, for further treatment."